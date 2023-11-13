French solidarity activists say tribunal in Brussels will expose the blockade of Cuba

Paris, France.- The French association Cuba Linda considers the international tribunal against the U.S. blockade of the island, to be held this week in Brussels, a tool to denounce and bring to public opinion the criminality of that policy.

The organization, created in 1998 to promote ties between France and Cuba, confirmed to Prensa Latina its participation in the tribunal to be held at the European Parliament on Thursday and Friday, and showed its expectations for a space to denounce the illegality of the economic, commercial and financial siege imposed more than 60 years ago.

“The objective is both symbolic and media. This tribunal will bring together international jurists, personalities and organizations of solidarity with Cuba from Europe, but also from the United States and other continents,” he stressed.

According to the association, the forum will make it possible to demonstrate that the blockade violates the law and the rules of international trade and contravenes the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and the rules of free trade.

The Court will have to demonstrate the illegality of this criminal extraterritorial policy of Washington, which is exercised to the detriment of natural and legal persons and the sovereignty of third States, particularly European ones, Cuba Linda pointed out.

She also highlighted the potential of the international tribunal to counteract the media war against the largest of the Antilles, through which the United States seeks to justify the blockade, rejected in 31 resolutions of the UN General Assembly since 1992, the most recent of which was adopted earlier this month with the support of 187 countries.

This tribunal will loudly denounce the lies spread to justify the blockade and will divulge the consequences of the imperialist sanctions against the peoples, he said.

The French association reiterated its condemnation of the blockade and defended the inalienable right of Cubans to choose their own future.