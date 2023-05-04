Havana, Cuba.- The universities of Havana and East China Normal University agreed today to open a multidisciplinary center for studies on Latin America and the Caribbean, including Cuba, which will strengthen cooperation in the educational area. That decision was made during a meeting between Lei Qili, vice president of the Chinese academy, and Marian Hernández, […]

Havana, Cuba.- The universities of Havana and East China Normal University agreed today to open a multidisciplinary center for studies on Latin America and the Caribbean, including Cuba, which will strengthen cooperation in the educational area.

That decision was made during a meeting between Lei Qili, vice president of the Chinese academy, and Marian Hernández, first vice chancellor of the University of Havana.

Last December Dionisio Zaldívar, vice-rector of the Cuban institution, informed about the interest expressed by the East China Normal University to undertake this project. He also spoke of the contacts established with the Shanghai International Studies, the Shanghai Normal School and other houses of study in the provinces of Henan, Shandong and Jiangsu.

He mentioned the strong willingness of all these entities to work with Cuba on issues such as teaching the Spanish language and culture, although they also seek to collaborate in tourism and the economy.

Zaldívar was in China last year. During his visit, the University of Havana and the Shanghai University for Science and Technology opened a joint international center and a laboratory on cancer diagnosis, steps that consolidated their relations.

In addition, the Cuban institution joined the University Alliance of the Silk Road, headed by Xian Jiao Tong University, and the International Agriculture Consortium led by Jiangsu University.