Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.- Dominican intellectual Rafael Nino Féliz praised the global rejection expressed at the UN of the economic blockade the United States has imposed on Cuba for more than 60 years.

In a statement published on the Acento newspaper, Féliz addressed recent vote at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) of a resolution calling for the end of this hostile blockade.

Most of votes -in favor of Cuba- showed the great global solidarity of most nations with such a fighting, courageous, dignified, exemplary and libertarian Latin American and Caribbean nation, Féliz added.

“Even though many of the world’s major media outlets, as is natural, have not yet praised the incidents of this important event and its results, all nations and peoples, who are informed in other ways, are celebrating the Cuban victory.”

Féliz, former Vice Rector of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, said that no circumstance in the history of Cuba in its struggle against the inhuman blockade had ever been so favorable to continue fighting creatively on a world scale to put an end to the capricious product of a hegemonic idea against a sovereign country.