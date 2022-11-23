Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes received a delegation of members of the U.S. House of Representatives, all members of the Agriculture Committee of the U.S. Congress, the government said today. The Cuban official spoke with legislators Salud Carbajal, James Baird, and Jahana Hayes, who was accompanied by Benjamin Ziff, Chargé d’Affaires of the […]

The Cuban official spoke with legislators Salud Carbajal, James Baird, and Jahana Hayes, who was accompanied by Benjamin Ziff, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Havana, according to the Presidency’s website.

Valdés talked with the visitors in the presence of acting Foreign Minister Gerardo Peñalver, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío, and the island’s Chargé d’Affaires in Washington, Lianys Torres.

Since last Saturday, the legislators have been carrying out a work agenda in the Caribbean country, which included meetings with government authorities, deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament), agricultural producers, and scientific and commercial entities.