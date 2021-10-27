Holguin, Cuba.- The Ibero-American Culture Festival will hold today an international day dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the ‘Juan Rius Rivera’ Solidarity Brigade of Puerto Rico and the centennial of the Latin Institute of Music.

The online session will pay tribute to the friendship and altruism of the Puerto Rican Brigade with Cuba, which this year, together with the Cuban Solidarity Committee, donated medical supplies and syringes for the fight against Covid-19.

Likewise, it is planned a review of the 100 years of the Latin Institute of Music, an entity with which Casa Iberoamerica signed a collaboration agreement in 2021, for cultural promotion, exchange of experiences, visits to communities, among other activities.

The Institute, founded in 1921, seeks to create bridges of brotherhood through the different sounds of the region, especially in such difficult contexts as the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday’s program also includes an international cultural review with guest artists, and in the evening, a concert with the performance of the traditional Cuban music septet ‘A la Medida’.

The Ibero-American Culture Festival had its first edition in 1993, an initiative of then Minister of Culture Armando Hart, due to the development of Cuba’s relations with the nations of that region.