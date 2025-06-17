Share

United Nations, United Nations.- Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío has reaffirmed the island’s rejection of unilateral extraterritorial coercive measures as a means of political and economic coercion.

In the framework of the Plenary Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly dedicated to the “Elimination of Unilateral Extraterritorial Coercive Measures as a Means of Political and Economic Coercion,” the diplomat asserted that these practices contravene international law and the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter.

During his speech, Fernández de Cossío asserted that the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba goes beyond the category of unilateral coercive measures.

He emphasized that the blockade constitutes a policy of comprehensive economic aggression, the historical objective of which has been to cause scarcity, suffering, and hopelessness among the Cuban population, with the purpose of breaking their political will and subjugating the nation.

“The blockade seeks to deliberately hinder Cuba’s economic development and negatively affect the living conditions of its people, with an extraterritorial reach that violates the national sovereignty of third states,” he stated.

He referred to the set of laws and regulations that support this policy, which reflect an interventionist and hegemonic intent in trying to prevent Cuba from establishing economic, commercial and financial relations with other countries.

He denounced the United States’ application of pressure, threats, and sanctions against governments, companies, and entities of third states that maintain legitimate ties with the island. He noted that the restrictions imposed by the US government prevent Cuba from purchasing products containing even a minimal amount of US-origin components. This represents a significant limitation in an interdependent global context and directly impacts essential sectors such as health, food, education, energy, and telecommunications.

Fernández de Cossío also highlighted the negative impact of the coercive measures on Cuba’s international financial operations, restricting access to credit, transfers, payments, and banking services, which raises transaction costs and hampers the performance of the national economy.

The deputy foreign minister condemned the recent coercive actions undertaken by the United States against vessels transporting fuel to Cuba and the entities that insure them, as well as the intimidation campaign targeting governments that maintain medical cooperation programs with the Caribbean country.

Unilateral and extraterritorial coercive measures are contrary to the spirit and letter of the United Nations Charter. Cuba reiterates its firm rejection of their application and urges the international community to continue demanding their immediate lifting.