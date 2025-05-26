Share

Caracas, Venezuela.- Juan Carlos Frómeta, a member of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CCPCC), reaffirmed the island’s commitment to the Bolivarian Revolution this Friday in Caracas.

Speaking at the International Forum “Venezuela Votes with Dignity: A Revolution That Decides with the People,” in the presence of more than 300 delegates from 35 countries, the Cuban official thanked the United Socialist Party, the Venezuelan people and the Venezuelan government for allowing him to participate in Sunday’s elections.

He emphasized that it is an honor to “support the Bolivarian Revolution through the Cuban Revolution,” with which “we have a carnal empathy” because Cuba has suffered many of the attacks against this country over the last 20 years.

The Caribbean politician dedicated his first message to the people of Palestine, who “have been suffering the most vile and criminal fascist barbarity,” and extended the solidarity of the Cuban Party, government, and people to the Palestinians in the face of the Israeli regime’s massacre.

Frómeta emphasized that these people need “help and solidarity” and reaffirmed that Cuba will continue to support the Palestinian people and assert their just demand to create a free state with Jerusalem as its capital.

He recalled that in recent months, more than 60,000 people have been murdered in those territories, most of them women and children, and a larger number have been maimed. In this regard, he emphasized that “this is not a war, but a genocide that is being committed against the people of Palestine,” and therefore “our firm voice rises against this form of fascism,” he stated.

The CCPCC member referred to the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed on the island by the United States for more than six decades, which, he added, was intensified with 243 new measures during the first term of US President Donald Trump.

He noted that, upon assuming his second term in the White House, one of his first decisions was to re-include Cuba on the spurious list of countries that allegedly practice terrorism, and recently he added it to the list of nations that do not cooperate in the fight to eliminate this scourge.

“It is the image of the empire trying to suffocate a people who have done, above all, show solidarity and help the peoples of the world,” he opined.

Frómeta commented on the “quite complex” economic situation in his country and mentioned the existence of “a strategy and the will to move forward as in other battles,” without losing sight of the principle of solidarity with the peoples of the world, a legacy of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

He stated that despite the difficulties, Cuba maintains the Latin American School of Medicine, where hundreds of students from around the world, including Americans, study free of charge, in addition to maintaining thousands of doctors deployed to serve in more than 50 nations around the world.