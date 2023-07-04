Havana, Cuba.- Professor Carlos Lazo, activist against the U.S. blockade of Cuba and creator of the “Bridges of Love Caravan,” visited the Quisicuaba social project in Havana on Monday. The promoter of solidarity with his country of birth, considered it an honor to be once again in Quisicuaba and witness the work of love that […]

Havana, Cuba.- Professor Carlos Lazo, activist against the U.S. blockade of Cuba and creator of the “Bridges of Love Caravan,” visited the Quisicuaba social project in Havana on Monday.

The promoter of solidarity with his country of birth, considered it an honor to be once again in Quisicuaba and witness the work of love that takes place in a humble neighborhood of Havana.

Lazo confessed feeling very proud to bring, on this occasion, American students, their parents, teachers from Chicago and members of the Miami Caravan against the blockade to the Caribbean island, “so that they can see the work of love and solidarity they do here,” he told local media.

“To come is to nourish oneself with something so beautiful that is needed in the world and that abounds in Quisicuaba: love and doing for others”, said the activist resident in the United States.

He also urged friends in solidarity and Cuban emigrants to get to know and learn from this project that brings together some 30 social programs for the benefit of socially vulnerable people.

The leader of the Bridges of Love caravan also reaffirmed the importance of solidarity towards Cuba in a difficult context caused by the hostile, cruel and inhuman blockade of the United States that punishes Cuban families.