Havana, Cuba.- El Balcon del Habano (The Habano Balcony), one of the main attractions of the traditional Varadero International Gourmet Festival, will be held once again at the Xanadu Mansion, located within the Varadero Golf Club complex of this renowned sun and beach destination.

The event, as usual, will attract renowned sommeliers from around the world in search of the atmosphere offered by Cuba’s three kings: tobacco, coffee, and rum.

Nelys Ortega Padron, sales specialist at Varadero Golf Club, told exclusively to the Cuban News Agency about the benefits of this architectural marvel of Matanzas and a National Monument since 2013, after a tour of the facility.

Ortega Padron explained that this majestic boutique hotel stands on the rocks of San Bernardino, boasting an 18-hole, par-72 golf course, the only one of its kind in the archipelago, with a medium level of complexity and a challenging design.

She highlighted that Xanadu offers accommodations in eight rooms, two single rooms and six double rooms, as well as a bar-cum-viewpoint on the third floor with spectacular views of the entire peninsula.

On this occasion, the facility will host one of the most special nights of the 15th Varadero International Gourmet Festival, which will be held from the 11th to the 13th this month, as one of the activities that has historically distinguished this great culinary art festival in Cuba’s most famous tourist destination.