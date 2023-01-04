Paris, France.- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) today congratulated Cuba on its national holiday of January 1 and recognized the island’s commitment to the multilateral entity. In a message, the Deputy Director General of Unesco, Firmin Edouard Matoko, highlighted the excellent relations with the Caribbean country, whose involvement he thanked in […]

Paris, France.- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) today congratulated Cuba on its national holiday of January 1 and recognized the island’s commitment to the multilateral entity.

In a message, the Deputy Director General of Unesco, Firmin Edouard Matoko, highlighted the excellent relations with the Caribbean country, whose involvement he thanked in all areas of competence of the organization.

I am sure that Cuba will continue to play this active role through its Permanent Delegation (in Paris) and its National Commission (in Havana), specified the person in charge within the institution of Priority Africa and Foreign Relations.

The Antillean nation celebrates the first day of the year the triumph of the Revolution of January 1, 1959, a process of political, social and economic transformations that seeks sustainable development and inclusion.

The Cuban ambassador to UNESCO, Yahima Esquivel, thanked the message and ratified her country’s attachment to the values of peace, freedom, social progress, equal rights, human dignity and cooperation, promoted by the multilateral entity.

Matoko and the diplomat highlighted the 75 years of Cuba-Unesco relations, celebrated last August, and the will to consolidate and strengthen those ties.