Havana, Cuba.- The Federal Councilor and head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, arrived in Cuba on Saturday for an official visit.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, as part of his agenda, Cassis will hold official talks with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez.

The official’s visit is the first by a Swiss Federal Councilor to Cuba and is taking place within the framework of a tour that also includes the United States and Mexico.

Cuba and Switzerland established diplomatic relations in 1902. Since 1918, the European country has had an official representation in Havana. Both nations have a long history of friendship and cooperation.