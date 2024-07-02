Share

Colombo, Sri Lanka.- Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and Cuban Ambassador Andres Gonzalez discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries in different spheres.

At the meeting, at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Colombo, the Cuban diplomat thanked the Sri Lankan government for its continued support for the resolution condemning the US blockade against the Caribbean Island, which every year receives the support of the international community in the vote of the United Nations General Assembly.

Sabry highlighted in his social networks the courtesy visit made by Gonzalez and confirmed the exchange of views between the parties on the strengthening of bilateral relations in various areas.

Cuba and Sri Lanka treasure almost 65 years of diplomatic ties based on cooperation and mutual respect.

As a sign of these ties, in September last year, President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited Havana to attend the Group of 77 and China Summit.

On that occasion, the president of Sri Lankan was received by his counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel, in a meeting in which both confirmed the good state of bilateral relations, highlighted the bonds of friendship that unite both peoples and expressed their desire to boost ties.

Likewise, during the last period, organizations and political parties in the Asian country have expressed their resounding rejection of Cuba’s continued inclusion on the list created by the United States of alleged sponsors of terrorism.

They have also expressed their condemnation of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington on the Cuban people for more than 60 years