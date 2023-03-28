Havana, Cuba.- The role culture plays in the ties between Cambodia and Cuba was appreciated in Cambodia today by the Secretary of State of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, Pen Mony Makara. In a fraternal meeting with the Cuban ambassador, Liurka Rodríguez, both agreed to identify this sector as a valuable pillar […]

Havana, Cuba.- The role culture plays in the ties between Cambodia and Cuba was appreciated in Cambodia today by the Secretary of State of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, Pen Mony Makara.

In a fraternal meeting with the Cuban ambassador, Liurka Rodríguez, both agreed to identify this sector as a valuable pillar in bilateral relations and highlighted the existence of a collaboration program in this area.

Said plan, signed last year during the visit to this Southeast Asian nation by Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, aims to strengthen exchanges in the performing arts, music, dance and cinematography, among other manifestations.

Makara and Rodríguez highlighted the strength that both countries have in the preservation of heritage and ratified their interest in sharing experiences in the vital task of keeping, safeguarding and promoting cultural values ??as a basis for diversity