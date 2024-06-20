Share

Havana, Cuba.- An official statement from Cuba’s tobacco authorities announced today the celebration of the first Habanos World Days for London, United Kingdom.

This message, broadcast this Thursday in Havana, indicates that from June 20 to 22 the British capital becomes the world epicenter of Premium tobacco, through activities to honor the 55 years of the Trinidad brand.

Today’s activities include the beginning of the first in-person Habanos World Days in history. This will be an unprecedented celebration of the 55th Anniversary of the iconic Habanos brand.

The plan includes for Habanos fans from all over the world the opportunity to participate in a complete program of activities and unique experiences, around the tradition and culture of the island cigar and the Trinidad brand. There will be exclusive events, pairings, and the presentation of the Limited Edition 2024 Trinidad Cabildos.

During the days of the festival, there will also be conferences by renowned figures from the Cuban tobacco industry and the cigar business; an exhibition about Trinidad and its most emblematic and difficult-to-find releases; the tasting of the Trinidad Reyes, Trinidad Media Luna, and Trinidad Topes vitolas; a charity auction of five exclusive humidors; and a culminating gala dinner at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

The Habanos Corporation, S.A. is a world leader in the marketing of Premium cigars both in Cuba and in the rest of the world, through an exclusive distribution network present on five continents and in more than 130 territories.

Habanos S.A. sells 27 Premium brands made entirely by hand, including Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Partagás, Hoyo de Monterrey, H. Upmann and Trinidad, among others.