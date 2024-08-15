Share

Havana, Cuba.- ack to family roots, Galicia celebrated the 98th anniversary of Fidel Castro’s birth with an emotional ceremony in the house-museum of his ancestors.

“Today we commemorate here, in the place of origin of the Castro family, the 98th anniversary of the birth of Fidel Castro, trying to make visible those ties that unite Galicia, and especially this land of Láncara (…) with Cuba,” said Antonio Sobrado, president of the Láncara-Cuba Friendship Association and promoter of the Angel Castro House-Museum.

This place, from which Angel Castro had to leave one day, is currently a vehicle for the memory of what they achieved on the other side of the ocean, said Sobrado, who emphasized that the association he heads was born with the main objective of recovering a historical place of this nature.

The Cuban Consul General for Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria, Izquierdo Sterling, moderator of the activity, pointed out that in his path as an emigrant, Angel never imagined that from his own children would come the forces necessary to change the fate of the island and dignify its destiny forever.

“Those immense forces that accompany and will accompany Cubans, wherever they are, are called Fidel. Fidel and Raúl Castro Ruz,” he reflected.

At the event, the Mayor of Oleiros, Angel García Seone; Mercedes López Lanuza, President of the Association (NGO) Awon Iyaami, from Asturias, took the floor.

The president of the Association “A Cuba En Mi Alma”, from the Netherlands, Luz Marina Torres Valiente, read on behalf of the Associations of Cuban Residents in Europe, a letter addressed to Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, in recognition of his outstanding revolutionary trajectory.

Then, Bárbara Marín Prada, head of the Federation of Associations of Cubans Resident in Spain (FACRE), presented the project “Martí Illuminates the Hundred Years of Fidel”, and gave the president of the Láncara-Cuba Friendship Association a small bust of the National Hero José Martí.

The Cuban ambassador to Spain, Marcelino Medina González, and the director of the Fidel Castro Center, René González Barrios, also delivered speeches. Representing the Castro family at the commemoration was lawyer Héctor Castro Santana.The activity included the recitation of poems, songs and music dedicated to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution.

Maria Isabel Rodríguez López, subdelegate of the Government for the province of Lugo; Efrén Castro Caloto, vice-president of the Deputation of Lugo; María del Pilar García Porto, parliamentarian; and Alba María Sangil de Andrés, councilor of the City Council of Láncara, were among the participants