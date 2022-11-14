Ciego de Avila, Cuba.- With a big Cuban party, workers, managers and clients of the Colonial Cayo Coco Hotel are celebrating the 29th anniversary of its foundation and the opening of tourist operations in Jardines del Rey destination. Inaugurated on November 12, 1993, by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, at that time […]

Inaugurated on November 12, 1993, by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, at that time Guitart Cayo Coco, the facility is made up of 23 housing modules, each one with a unique design of flower murals that identify them and give the buildings their name.

The emblematic four-star lodging, with 458 rooms overlooking the sea, swimming pools and gardens, exhibits an original architecture with colonial motivations, cobblestone streets and small squares in the classic style of the colonial era in Cuba.

Located north of the province of Ciego de Avila, the hotel belongs to the Cubanacan group and welcomes the high season with a renewed image and attractive designs in all services, the company’s delegate, Mariuska Martinez, told Prensa Latina.

She pointed out that the main challenge of the group is to work for an excellent service to satisfy all the expectations of foreign and national tourists.