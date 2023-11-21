Havana, Cuba.- The First Cuban Congress of Historical Archeology begins today in the Cuban province of Matanzas and will last until next November 23, with the purpose of promoting aspects linked to heritage.

With the presence of specialists from different countries such as Italy, Spain, Sweden, Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, among others, the Congress will become an academic, theoretical and methodological space that addresses issues related to conservation of heritage and archeology in the Greater Antilles.

According to the official program, the congress will bring together experts who will exchange on topics linked to various branches of archeology such as underwater, industrial and management of archaeological heritage, history in urban contexts, among others. It also focuses on dialogue and planning work strategies for the protection and dissemination of archaeological heritage.

The program of the event also includes the presentation of projects such as Arqueo-Cuba and Cipamur, the first based on a comprehensive and inclusive approach to sustainable urban development, and the second projected to proactively investigate the social dimension of museums and archaeological sites.

Organized by the Archeology Office of the Havana Historian’s Office, the Cuba Arqueológica website, the Havana headquarters of the Italian agency ARCS Arci-Culture-Solidali and the Office of the Conservator of the City of Matanzas, the event will have a scientific committee made up of experts from Cuba, Spain, Argentina, Puerto Rico and the United States.