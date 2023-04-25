Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed today through his Twitter account, a delegation of 150 young leaders of social organizations from the United States, who will participate in the May Day celebrations. The head of state greeted the delegation and stressed that the Caribbean nation welcomes them with open arms, despite shortages and difficulties. […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed today through his Twitter account, a delegation of 150 young leaders of social organizations from the United States, who will participate in the May Day celebrations.

The head of state greeted the delegation and stressed that the Caribbean nation welcomes them with open arms, despite shortages and difficulties.

“We believe in the North American people, diverse and supportive, who respect and understand us; that is what you represent. See you on May 1,” the president commented on the social network.

According to the program, the delegation will have until May 3 a full agenda that begins tomorrow at Casa de las Americas with a panel on human rights in Cuba.

Afterwards, they will visit, among other places of interest, the Latin American School of Medicine, neighborhoods in transformation in the capital, scientific institutions and the Fidel Castro Center, dedicated to preserving the legacy of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution.

They will also visit the central city of Santa Clara, in Villa Clara province, located some 280 kilometers east of Havana, where they will hold a meeting with young people and pay homage to Argentine-Cuban guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara and his comrades in the Mausoleum where his remains are kept.

On their return to the capital, the members of the group will participate in the popular celebration of International Workers’ Day, and on May 2 they will attend the meeting of solidarity with Cuba at the Palacio de las Convenciones.