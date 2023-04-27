Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received representatives of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Cuba at the Palace of the Revolution on Wednesday. As reported by the Twitter account of the Presidency, the meeting is part of the different exchanges that the Head of State carries out with different sectors of society. “The First […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel received representatives of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Cuba at the Palace of the Revolution on Wednesday.

As reported by the Twitter account of the Presidency, the meeting is part of the different exchanges that the Head of State carries out with different sectors of society.

“The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the @PartidoPCC and President of the Republic, @DiazCanelB , received this Wednesday, at the Palace of the Revolution, representatives of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of #Cuba, as part of his meetings with different sectors.”

The Conference of Catholic Bishops of Cuba is an organism of the Catholic Church that affiliates all the dioceses and archdioceses of the Island, and is presided over by Monsignor Emilio Aranguren Echeverría