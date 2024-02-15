Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today highlighted in his account on X, the varied and excellent program presented by the 32nd Havana International Book Fair for families in the Caribbean nation.

“See you at the Fair. Few things contribute as much to spiritual enrichment as the Cuban celebration of books,” the head of state wrote on the social network.

Diaz-Canel recalled on the platform that the Fair, with Brazil as guest country and celebrating the work of Isabel Monal and Francisco Lopez Sacha, has several options to go with the family.

The Havana International Book Fair will exhibit from this Thursday until next 25th more than three million works and a thousand novelties.

More than 45 countries will participate in this event, represented in the various spaces of the San Carlos de la Cabaña fortress, located in the east of this capital, and other sub-sites.

As every year, the Fair becomes a propitious place for the exhibition, promotion, commercialization and negotiation of the most genuine Cuban and foreign literature through the thematic diversity of genres and formats.