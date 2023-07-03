Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Argentine political scientist Atilio Borón on the occasion of his 80th birthday. The head of state sent his congratulations from his Twitter account, where he shared a message from the president of Casa de las Américas, Abel Prieto, who described Borón as “a radical anti-imperialist, an essential anti-fascist, […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Argentine political scientist Atilio Borón on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The head of state sent his congratulations from his Twitter account, where he shared a message from the president of Casa de las Américas, Abel Prieto, who described Borón as “a radical anti-imperialist, an essential anti-fascist, brother of Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution”.

Atilio Alberto Borón is an Argentine political scientist and sociologist, considered one of the most relevant figures in the social sciences in Latin America.

He has a Ph.D. in Political Science from Harvard University in the United States and currently serves as director of the Center for Curricular Complementation of the Faculty of Humanities and Arts of the National University of Avellaneda in Argentina.

He is also a researcher at the Institute for Latin American and Caribbean Studies.

He was vice-rector of the University of Buenos Aires (1990-1994) and executive secretary of the Latin American Council of Social Sciences between 1997 and 2006.

He has numerous awards such as the 2004 Ezequiel Martínez Estrada Essay Award from Casa de las Américas, for his book Imperio e imperialismo. He also received the José Martí International Prize for his contribution to the unity and integration of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, awarded by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

On several occasions, Borón has expressed his rejection of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, which he classified as the most infamous war crime, due to its evil and duration.