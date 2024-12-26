Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban orchestra Los Van Van, renowned worldwide as the Cuban musical phenomenon, has announced that they are preparing a new video titled Come Give Me a Hug, which will be released in March 2025.

On their digital platforms, the iconic group, founded by maestro Juan Formell 55 years ago, shared with their followers that they have already completed the first sequences of the upcoming video.

In their announcement on Facebook, the orchestra described the video as deeply personal, heartfelt, and filled with the spirit of the embrace between Cubans.

They also highlighted the joy of having once again the performance of maestro Yoerlis Brunet, a living legend of contemporary Cuban dance.

We are all in Van Van Mode, said the famous Cuban group and Grammy winner, which will present this video clip to their thousands of fans on a song by the musician Jorge Leliebre, included in the album Modo Van Van under the Cuban record label BisMusic.