Havana, Cuba.- Cuban dancer Raúl Reinoso, member of the Acosta Danza company, was one of the choreographers of ‘Black Sabbath The Ballet’, a piece premiered on September 23 at the Birmingham Royal Ballet in the United Kingdom.

An official note from the format directed by Carlos Acosta After indicated that after several months of work with the cast of the British company, Reinoso created the first act of the show, based on the work of the rock group Black Sabbath, one of the legendary music groups of that nation. The show also features creations by choreographers Cassi Abranches and Pontus Lidberg.

Originally from the western province of Pinar del Río, Reinoso began his dance studies at the “Raúl Sánchez García” Vocational Art School in 2002, and in 2005 he began training at the National Art School.

In the first year of this teaching, he performed his first choreography Déjame ser yo, and participated in several editions of the Dance in Urban Landscapes Festival “Old Havana: City in Motion”, organized by teacher Isabel Bustos.

Then, in 2009 he joined the cast of Cuban Contemporary Dance, under the direction of maestro Miguel Iglesias. With that company he performed on stages in Colombia, Holland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

His repertoire included Sombrisa, by Itzik Galili; Demo-N/ Crazy, by Rafael Bonachela; Carmina Burana, MeKniksmo, Mambo 3XXI, Identidad- 1 and Matria Etnocentra, by George Céspedes; Carmen, by Kenneth Kvarntrom; Reversible, by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa; Cristal, by Julio César Iglesias; Cuban Tangos, by Billy Cowie; Compass, by Jan Linkens, among others.

Under the advice of Cuban choreographer Jorge Abril, he played one of the leading roles of C.C. Canillitas, an anthological work from the Contemporary Dance of Cuba collection.

His skills led him to choreograph Safe (2014) and Diciembre (2015) for the National Ballet of Cuba.

Since 2015 he has been a member of Acosta Danza, and as a dancer he has taken on the choreographies The Crossing over the Niagara and Cor, by Marianela Boán; Carmen, Don Quixote (scenes) and Tocororo Suite, by Carlos Acosta; Babbel 2.0 and Nijinsky’s Leap, by María Rovira; Hokiri, by Mickael Marso Riviere; and Rooster, by Christopher Bruce; among others.

As a choreographer he created Anadromous, a piece premiered in April 2016 in Havana and part of Carlos Acosta’s show “A Classical Farewell”, presented on stages in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong.

Together with Beatriz García he performed the duet Nos, premiered by Acosta Danza. With this choreography he performed at the Fire Island Dance Festival 2017, in New York.

In 2018 he premiered Satori, a piece that won the Villanueva Prize from the Association of Stage Critics as one of the best shows presented in Cuba in 2018, in addition to earning the Choreography Prize from the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba in 2019. He also premiered his work ‘Liberto’ in 2022.