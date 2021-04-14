London, United Kingdon.- The association of Cubans living in the United Kingdom sent to Cuba 144 000 syringes with their needles to support the vaccination drive against Covid-19 in the Caribbean island, the organization confirmed Wednesday.

“This modest contribution has been possible thanks to the work of Cubans living in the United Kingdom and to the contributions of support from citizens and organizations in solidarity with our country based in this country and around the world,” Cubans in the U.K. said in a statement.

Last February, the non-profit association denounced that the digital platforms JustGiving and Crowfunder UK refused to accept monetary donations to buy medical supplies for fear of reprisals from the U.S. government for violating the economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba.

Despite the difficulties, solidarity and friendship between peoples and love between Cuban emigrants and their homeland have prevailed once again, said the text published on the organization’s website, which shows photographs of the shipment’s arrival in Havana.