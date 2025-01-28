Share

Havana, Cuba.- From March 27 to 30, the Cuban province of Matanzas will be the host of the sixth edition of the Miguel Failde In Memoriam International Danzonero Meeting, a tribute to the musical genre.

The meeting will pay tribute to notable figures such as Omara Portuondo, José Fidel Leonard Viciedo, Raimundo Valenzuela, and Antonio María Romeu, who have made significant contributions to the Cuban art world.

The program of the event will feature dance competitions, performances of Mexican and Cuban danzón, and a series of educational events aimed at exploring the history of dance and the musical genre.

Groups like the Orquesta Aragón, which will kick off the festival’s activities on the 27th, add to the prestige of the event, along with internationally renowned groups like Failde and La Charanga de Oro.

Those who wish to participate in the competition must register by the deadline of February 17. All the necessary information will be available in the email failde.encuentrodanzonero@gmail.com and on the official Failde In Memoriam Facebook page.