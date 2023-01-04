Havana, Cuba.- Cuba will host the VII Ibero-American Meeting and the XI National Congress of Allergology in order to present the latest news and achievements in the field of allergies. Both events -to be held from March the 23rd. to the 25 th.- are organized by the Cuban Society of Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba will host the VII Ibero-American Meeting and the XI National Congress of Allergology in order to present the latest news and achievements in the field of allergies.

Both events -to be held from March the 23rd. to the 25 th.- are organized by the Cuban Society of Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology and will be held at the Convention Palace in the capital city.

The main objective is to improve prevention, diagnosis, treatment and control of allergic diseases, whose high prevalence and costs make them a major health problem in Cuba and the world.

Promoting the work from the specialty with Primary Health Care will be one of the goals of this event in order to guarantee health and welfare of future generations.

It is vital -underline the organizers quoted by the Infomed website- to work together to reduce the burden that these diseases represent to patients, families and society as a whole.