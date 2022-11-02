Havana, Cuba.- From November 5 to 20, the Classic Havana Festival will welcome musicians from Cuba and Europe to share the best of that genre in a luxury edition, its organizers confirmed here. More than 50 soloists, conductors, music, theater and dance groups representing Germany, Canada, the United States, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, the United […]

More than 50 soloists, conductors, music, theater and dance groups representing Germany, Canada, the United States, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom, Russia, Sweden and Switzerland will unite their creative north in this Caribbean capital, on occasionof its 503 founding anniversary.

The opening gala of the Festival will confirm the synergy caused by music by linking its agenda with the closing of the Contemporary Music Festival of Havana, another of the contests dedicated to the genre on the island. The participation of notable exponents such as the Cubans Niurka González (flute), Aldo López-Gavilán and Marcos Madrigal (piano), Lissy Abreu (violin) under the baton of the Italian director Emanuele Quaranta and his pair, the Cuban Guido López Gavilán, accompanied by the Eternal Music Chamber Orchestra.

Among the luxury presentations, Habana Concerto stands out, by the excellent pianist and National Music Award, José María Vitier, who will share the stage with the National Symphony Orchestra on a journey through the sound imaginary of the Wonder City.

At a press conference, its organizers highlighted the presence of talented European composers and instrumentalists with extensive international careers, such as

the concertmaster of the Uppsala Chamber Orchestra in Sweden, Brusk Zanganeh; and the principal double bass player of the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra, Michel Taddei.

As an action to preserve memory, the event pays tribute to one of the country’s great instrumentalists, the composer and violinist, Claudio José Brindis de Salas, on the 170th anniversary of his birth, and to the Dutchman Hubert de Blanck; whose compositions will sound in the Minor Basilica of the Convent of San Francisco de Asís.

Classic Havana has the support of the Esteban Salas Musical Heritage Cabinet, the Office of the Historian of Havana and the Swiss Embassy in Cuba, which are committed to the enjoyment of high-carat musical creation in ecumenical spaces of the Cuban capital.