Cinema at the Spanish Cultural Week will be discussed in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- The Cultural Week of Spain in Cuba, which until October 12 offers a wide and varied program, invites today to a conversation with Spanish artists who are visiting Havana.

The ARTeHOTEL space will host the dialogue with Enrique Gato, director of the “Lightbox Academy” Digital Arts school and animation film director, a talk that will be moderated by art critic Antonio González Rojas.

Meanwhile, at the Film Festival House, short films will be screened and a Conference on short film distribution will be offered, led by Laura Pérez, director and head of programming at the Valencia International Festival “Cinema Jove”.

Another of the activities is the Literary Morning in a feminine key meeting with the Spanish playwright Nieves Rodríguez, who will give a conference on the essayist and philosopher María Zambrano at the José Martí National Library.

Enrique Gato has eight Goya Awards to his credit, with a great career in the 3D animation sector. He has placed Spanish animation in large markets such as the United States and Latin America. With more than 120 national and international awards, he is widely recognized for directing The Adventures of Tadeo Jones 1, 2 and 3.

For her part, Valencian Laura Pérez is a screenwriter, director, film critic, journalist and audiovisual producer. She is currently immersed in the making of a feature-length documentary about the Spanish poster artist exiled in Cuba Eduardo Muñoz Bachs, and she also has her first fiction feature in progress.