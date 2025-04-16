Cuba announces opportunity for enthusiasts to participate in short film production

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba has announced the Euro CineLab 2025 for aspiring filmmakers, a free film workshop organized by the European Union’s delegation in the island.

This initiative is a part of the island’s celebration of European Month, inviting young people to delve into their identity, surroundings, and creative expression through the medium of audiovisual storytelling, as announced by the event’s organizer on social media.

The application deadline is May 5, 2025. To apply, the aspiring participants can fill out an online form and submit it via Facebook.

The details can be found on the Delegation of the European Union in Cuba’s website.