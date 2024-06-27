Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 25th Atenas Rock Festival begins today in the Cuban province of Matanzas with the presence of bands from Mexico, Canada, France and Cuba.

The event, which will last until June 29, will be attended by 17 bands, nine from abroad and eight from Cuba, under the premise of defending rock as a musical genre.

According to the site www.giron.cu, this year’s edition of the Festival will feature photographic and tattoo exhibitions, film samples, performances, the usual theoretical event, the presentation of magazines from the Rock Generation project, and live exhibitions of visual artists.

The president of the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS) in Matanzas, Yadiel Durán, explained that one of the objectives of the event is expanding its limits through the interrelation of the arts in a general way.

Durán noted that this edition of the festival is sponsored by the Cuban beer brand Parranda and supported by several cultural institutions in the country.

The Atenas Rock musical presentations will take place in the Plaza Entre Puentes and in the Colonial Patio of the AHS, both centers located in the city of Matanzas.