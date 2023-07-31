Rome, Italy.- The annual Festival of the Italian-Cuban Friendship Association (ANAIC), which took place in the northern city of Savona on July 28, wound up early Monday. During this last day, which concluded with a concert by “A Briga” band, Cuban Ambassador to Italy, Mirta Granda, her Bolivian counterpart, Sonia Brito, and Venezuelan consul in […]

During this last day, which concluded with a concert by “A Briga” band, Cuban Ambassador to Italy, Mirta Granda, her Bolivian counterpart, Sonia Brito, and Venezuelan consul in Milan, Giancarlo Di Martino, spoke about Cuba and Latin America.

Nicaraguan Ambassador to Rome, Monica Robelo, also sent written greetings, while Cuban journalist Randy Alonso closed the debate.

During this Festival, whose slogan was “Cuba, the island that does not isolate itself,” culture and politics mixed for three days under the banner of solidarity with this Caribbean nation, ANAIC President Marco Papacci told Prensa Latina.

The ANAIC festival took place within the framework of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the attack on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes garrisons in Santiago de Cuba and Bayamo, respectively, and rejected the criminal commercial, economic, and financial blockade of the United States and the current media war against Cuba and its Revolution.