Paris, France.- Fernando Gonzalez Llort, president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, on Wednesday received a medal of the French National Assembly from Francois Michel Lambert, president of the France-Cuba Friendship Group in the Lower House.

Gonzalez, Hero of the Republic of Cuba and legislator, on Wednesday morning held several meetings with French parliamentarians from several political forces, to whom he thanked support of the France-Cuba Friendship Group in the National Assembly and encouraged to promote the Cuba-European Union Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (PDCA).

The ICAP chief denounced the pressures by Cuba’s enemies in the European Parliament to try to stop the implementation of the PDCA, signed in December 2016 between the Government of Havana, the European Union and its member States.

Gonzalez, who is in France on a working visit, met on Tuesday with mayors of Paris region with whom he agreed to develop cooperation programs in sectors that may be of mutual interest and propitiate rapprochement between municipalities of both countries.