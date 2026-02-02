Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Economic Society of Friends of the Country, true to its motto “Pro Patria” (For the Homeland), strongly condemns the latest aggression by the United States government against the Cuban people, aimed at preventing the supply of fuel and other vital resources, in order to cause the collapse of the economy, health services, education, and the entire functioning of the country.

In an official statement, it recalls that for 67 years, successive occupants of the White House have sought to provoke death, poverty, hunger, disease, and despair among the Cuban population, in the absurd belief that this would cause a popular uprising and the fall of the Revolution, with the intention of imposing another puppet government, like those that bled Cuba dry in the past.

“Their objective is to sweep away the gains of the Revolution, return the country to the status of a neocolony, and enslave us under a regime of inequality, contempt for human dignity, and the most basic rights,” the statement denounces.

“Their objective is to sweep away the achievements of the Revolution, return the country to the status of a neocolony, and enslave us under a regime of inequality, contempt for human dignity, and disregard for the most basic rights,” it denounces.

To this end, he adds, since the triumph of the Revolution they have established an economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba, which has been continuously intensified in a macabre genocidal spiral, accompanied by all kinds of terrorist actions, direct aggression, attempts to isolate the country, and a ferocious media campaign.

It notes that, nevertheless, far from achieving their macabre aims, each reinforcement of their criminal actions further consolidates the unity of the people around the Communist Party of Cuba and the Revolutionary Government, and strengthens support for the revolutionary and socialist process.

Faced with the sustained failure of their policy, the enemies of the Revolution impose increasingly criminal measures against the Cuban people, instead of learning that Cuba will never surrender, and in the face of all obstacles, will continue building a more just society and defending its sovereignty tooth and nail, it asserts.

Using the most blatant and fallacious pretexts, the text warns, the current US administration has overstepped all boundaries, even suggesting a naval blockade and a military intervention to “raz everything” in Cuba, in the words of the US president himself.

“We, the members of the Economic Society of Friends of the Country, the oldest scientific institution of Cuban civil society, shoulder to shoulder with the Cuban people, reaffirm our unwavering support for the Revolution and Socialism, and our willingness to defend the freedom and sovereignty of the Homeland at any cost, with the resolve we learned from Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro: Homeland or Death!, and the conviction that we will prevail!” the statement concludes.