Cuban province beats to the rhythm of music festival

Matanzas, Cuba.- The Cuban province of Matanzas beats to the rhythm of the fifth Atenas Fusion Festival, with a large audience, especially young people, amused at its opening.

Alternative and electronic music artists such as DJ Dany, group Karamba, Mama estoy brillando, DJ Wikiri, and Glens, all under the direction of actress Maria Laura German, delighted the audience amidst a chilly night and early morning in this western province.

Music transforms and awakens emotions, and this was felt in each performance, with a vibe that reached its climax with the young artist Mama estoy brillando, an exponent of urban music who enjoys great popularity in Cuba.

Today, the closing day of the Festival, promises a diverse, visually stunning, and contemporary evening with performances by, among others, Jotabarrioz, Adrian Berazain, and Abel Gerones.

The fifth Athens Fusion Festival is a call to lovers of new sounds with a program that prioritizes musical experimentation, audience interaction, and collective enjoyment.