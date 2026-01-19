Share

Havana, Cuba.- At a session of the Council of State, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz presented the results of the public consultation on the Government Program and the prospects for 2026 as part of a process that culminates with the publication of the updated document?which includes people’s input, the agreements of the 11th Plenum of the Central Committee and the last parliamentary session, as well as the views of the Economic Affairs Committee?according to a post on the Cuban Parliament’s website.

The ordinary session, the first of the year, was chaired by the President of the Council of State, Esteban Lazo Hernández, and attended by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

Marrero Cruz explained that the work system has been improved through the analysis of the proposals from the deputies and the monitoring of the Program’s study process developed in the country and mentioned as immediate priorities the implementation of the approved measures and the identification of each region’s potential to strengthen the Economic Plan and increase revenues.

On his end, Mr. Lazo stressed the importance of unity, popular participation, awareness, and discipline to advance all national priorities.

The Comptroller General, Mirian Marbán González, reported on the actions undertaken by her office to supervise the development programs, whereas Félix Martínez Suárez, chair of the Economic Affairs Committee, pointed out that more than 7,000 control actions were taken which were focused on the execution of the State Budget, tax administration, and the process of bankarization.

The members of the Council of State recommended developing priority oversight actions in the next phase, with emphasis on the Government Program, the reduction of the budget deficit, external revenues, and food production.