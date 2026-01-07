Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC) issued a statement condemning in categorical terms the vile, unjust, and inhumane attack launched by the United States against the people of Venezuela.

The text refers to the U.S. military aggression against socio-economic targets in that South American country, ordered Saturday by the Donald Trump administration, as a violation of international law and an attack on peace in the region.

In its statement, posted on Facebook, the ACC calls for international support for Venezuela, particularly regarding the kidnapping of the officially elected president and his partner, Cilia Flores, who are currently being held in US prisons.