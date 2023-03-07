Doha, Qatar.- Csaba Korösi, president of the UN General Assembly, held a meeting with the Cuban delegation participating in the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), in Qatar. In the dialogue with Rodrigo Malmierca, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of the island, both parties ratified the mutual support between […]

Doha, Qatar.- Csaba Korösi, president of the UN General Assembly, held a meeting with the Cuban delegation participating in the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), in Qatar.

In the dialogue with Rodrigo Malmierca, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of the island, both parties ratified the mutual support between the office of the UN High Representative and the Presidency of the Group of 77 plus China, which Cuba holds this year.

In this regard, they drew special attention to the collaboration in the upcoming Summits on Water and the Sustainable Development Goals proposed by the world organization, as well as on issues related to climate change and financing for development.

The LDC Conference, which will run until Thursday in the Qatari capital, is being attended by presidents and ministers from 33 African and 12 Asia-Pacific countries, Haiti and Cuba.

This meeting is considered a unique opportunity to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international aid is most needed, and to take advantage of the full potential of the least developed countries to advance on the road to prosperity.