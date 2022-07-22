United Nations, United Nations.- Cuba has reaffirmed at the United Nations its solidarity with Africa, a continent where some 6,000 professionals from the island are currently working in different sectors such as health and education.

This was expressed by Cuba’s Alternate Permanent Representative to the United Nations Yuri Gala, who recalled the unconditional support provided by the Cubans to the struggles for independence and sovereignty of African territories.

At present, cooperation between Cuba and Africa is diversifying, the ambassador said during a high-level meeting on Wednesday.

Gala also pointed out that more than 30,000 Africans have graduated from Cuban universities.

Africa could always count on Cuba’s solidarity assistance, my country ratifies its invariable will to continue contributing with all its resources to the development of that continent and the success of its 2063 Agenda, he stressed.

This is our commitment to honor the ties of blood, culture and history that unite us, the Cuban representative added.

According to the Cuban representative, international and regional efforts to prevent conflicts and consolidate peace in Africa should be oriented towards the sustainable development of the continent and the building of human and institutional capacities of countries and regional organizations.