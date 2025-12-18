Cuba thanks ALBA-TCP for support in restoring the National Electric System

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba thanked the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) for approving an initiative to support the restoration of the island’s electrical system (SEN).

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez expressed his country’s gratitude on social media for the international mission, promoted by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro at the bloc’s XXIV Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The Foreign Minister stated that the project “constitutes a further demonstration of the Alliance’s essence as a mechanism that places solidarity and cooperation among sister nations at the heart of its work.”

The Cuban Presidency, on the same platform, also highlighted that the Special International Energy and Electricity Mission in Support of the Cuban People reflects ALBA-TCP’s commitment to regional solidarity.

This Sunday, the Venezuelan president announced the aforementioned initiative while reading the final declaration of the Summit, which was held virtually to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Alliance’s founding.

Maduro stated that he had given instructions to increase “everything we are doing, two or three times over.”

“We will emerge better, stronger, more aware, and more victorious than ever,” he affirmed.