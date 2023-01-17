Algiers, Algeria.- The member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Yudi Rodriguez, thanked today the support of Algeria in the fight against the US blockade. In the framework of her participation in the 16th Congress of the Polisario Front which is in session in Dakhla, the high […]

Algiers, Algeria.- The member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Yudi Rodriguez, thanked today the support of Algeria in the fight against the US blockade.

In the framework of her participation in the 16th Congress of the Polisario Front which is in session in Dakhla, the high official met with representatives of Algerian parties and organizations with whom she discussed the points of convergence in foreign policy, in defense of the self-determination of Western Sahara and the Palestinian cause.

For his part, the member of the political bureau of the National Liberation Front (FLN), Arghib Farhat, highlighted the presence of the Cuban delegation at the great event of the Saharawi organization and reiterated their support for the Revolution, while stressing the historic ties that unite these nations.

The Algerian political leader extended an invitation to the PCC to participate in the XI Congress of the FLN, whose date is not yet defined, Rodriguez also invited them to visit the Caribbean nation, to which they responded affirmatively.

Meanwhile, the top leader of the National Rally for Democracy (RND), the former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, valued as positive the opportunity to be together in the Saharawi refugee camps and thanked what Cuba has done and continues to do for Algeria in terms of solidarity and cooperation.

Ouyahia underlined the national unity around the party and expressed her confidence in the continuity of the Cuban Revolution.

The official member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC, culminated her meetings in a talk with the Algerian Construction Movement and described the working day as excellent and productive.