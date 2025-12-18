Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba reinforces programs on tropical agriculture based on the experience of experts, in close relationship with the community, as highlighted by a debate on science, history and new developments published today by its organizers.

A meeting on the scientific, historical and application development of tropical agriculture took place in the presence of experts and members of the community, said the statement on Wednesday.

The official document, distributed in Havana, describes that specialists and the community of the western territory of Santiago de Las Vegas promote the scientific and historical collection of INIFAT.

The meeting was organized by the Instituto de Investigaciones Fundamentales en Agricultura Tropical Alejandro de Humboldt (INIFAT), in collaboration with the International Committee for the Development of Peoples (CISP).

The workshop took place as part of the actions planned in the task Conservation and dissemination of scientific knowledge and results of basic research in tropical agriculture.

It also includes elements such as the energy component, which is inserted in the Green Line, Renewable Energy Communities and Food Security project in Pinar del Río, funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).

In addition to managers and specialists of the institution, the meeting was attended by officials from the Agro-Forestry Business Group (GAF), and students from the Information Sciences career, the Faculty of Communication of the University of Havana.

The purpose of the event was to disseminate the scientific, historical and heritage collection preserved in the INIFAT library and archive, and highlight its potential for academic and scientific use in the locality.

At the meeting, certain programmes were announced to promote agriculture, such as the digitization of the documentary heritage of Cuban agriculture, improvement of material conditions, strengthening of staff skills and new information services.