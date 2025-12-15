Share

Havana, Cuba.- The 11th Plenary Session of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) is debating important socioeconomic and political issues facing the nation and will outline its agenda amid a challenging national and international landscape.

The meeting, initially scheduled to last two days, is held in a single session via videoconference, precisely “taking into account the complex situation the country is experiencing.”

It will assess the implementation of the Government Program to correct distortions and revitalize the economy, which was open for public consultation from November 15 to December 30.

It will also analyze the economic objectives and goals for 2026 and the proposed State Budget for next year.

The members of the PCC Central Committee will also discuss the damage caused by Hurricane Melissa and the progress of recovery efforts in the eastern provinces, as well as the situation regarding the effects of previous natural disasters.

The Political Bureau will also report on its work and announce the leading decisions made during the organizational process for the 9th PCC Congress, scheduled to take place from April 16 to 19, 2026, the year in which the 100th birthday of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz will be celebrated.