Havana, Cuba.- The special significance of the visit to Cuba by the secretary general of the Communist Party of Spain and deputy to Congress, Enrique Santiago Romero, was highlighted Wednesday afternoon by President Miguel Díaz-Canel when he received the friend who arrived from the other side of the Atlantic.

At the Palace of the Revolution, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba told Santiago Romero that his arrival to the Caribbean country entails a value, “especially to continue strengthening inter-party relations”, and spoke about the transcendence of undertaking tasks together.

“I believe that there are many global issues, that we have to share ideas. Above all, visions from our positions,” said Díaz-Canel.

This was commented by the dignitary, considering that, at a global level, there is a capitalist media scaffolding that is constantly making symbolic constructions: “There are many issues that I believe are manipulated, especially for the visions of the left-wing parties, the socialist parties, the communist parties, and also for the Third World”.

The President referred to urgent issues such as the environment and the necessary energy transition. He acknowledged that these are essential issues, to which, however, poor countries do not know what their paths with solutions could be.Regarding the size of the challenge, the President shared his perception that, at times, conceptual constructions are also lacking on the left, “and we have to work on this together”.

When in the cordial exchange the Cuban president asked the general secretary of the Communist Party of Spain and deputy to the Congress how he has been doing in Cuba, the latter replied that he has been doing very well, and then commented on the need to “make things concrete”.

“If for so long the international communist movement, the progressive forces knew that capitalism is incompatible with the rights of the workers, with a dignified life, today it is clear that it is incompatible with life on the planet,” said Santiago Romero on the need for action.

The Spanish communist leader emphasized that capitalism is “incompatible with the maintenance of life on the planet, of the ecosystems, and is a risk of destruction for the human species”.