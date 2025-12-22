Share

Havana, Cuba.- The welcoming ceremony for the solidarity and volunteer work brigade “65th Anniversary of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP)” takes place on Monday at the Grandes Alamedas School in the municipality of Caimito, coinciding with Teachers’ Day.

The 120 members of the contingent, from 22 nations in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Oceani, and North America, pay tribute to the educational work of the Revolution and its internationalist contribution, to begin a program that will extend until January 3rd.

The group’s agenda highlights participation in the ICAP’s 65th anniversary celebrations, centered on tributes to its founder, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, and evoking his legacy of solidarity among peoples.

The brigade members will be present at the launch of the book “The Solidarity of the Peoples, Always with Cuba,” about the Institute’s history (founded December 30, 1960); at a volunteer work marathon; at a cultural event; and on the 29th at the main commemorative event.

The “Julio Antonio Mella” International Camp in Caimito will host the activists, who will carry out agricultural tasks and participate in conferences on the challenges facing the Cuban economy, strategies to counter the blockade, and Cuba-United States relations.

The brigade will also celebrate New Year’s Day and enjoy a special performance by the National Ballet of Cuba dedicated to the revolutionary victory and ICAP’s 65th anniversary.