Havana, Cuba.- Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power,led a meeting with the directors of the Permanent Working Committees (CPT) in Havana’s Capitol, the headquarters of the legislative body.

At the meeting, the legislators analyzed the control system for the country’s priority programs and evaluated the proposals for topics that the CPTs will include in the agenda for their next ordinary meetings, scheduled for October if the epidemiological situation allows.

Marta Emilia Marín Mato, secretary of the Services Committee, reported on the actions of the lawmakers that, in the coming months, will make it possible to verify and monitor the Retail Trade Improvement Program.

In addition to the systematic exchange with managers and specialists from the Ministry of Domestic Trade, the deputies plan to analyze the implications of flexibility and autonomy of the administrations with authorities of the municipal assemblies of People’s Power, mayors, departments of Trade and Gastronomy in the territories and non-state workers in the sector.

During the encounter, Lazo Hernández insisted on the monitoring of illegal economic activities because of their negative impact on society, both economically and psychologically, and referred to the necessary confrontation of the so-called “resellers and coleros,” and he urged for an increase of the revolutionary response by law enforcement and the community to these individuals.