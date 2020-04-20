Mask making grows in Cuban province before the Covid-19

Sancti Spiritus, Cuba.- The local industries of the central Cuban province of Sancti Spíritus have so far made more than 187,000 nasobucos (masks) necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The destination of the mask, which must be worn when going out on the street, is the population, as well as priority organizations like the Public Health Department, said the authorities.

It is also essential to use them in centers and establishments that provide services to the population.

According to Yudiana Afonso, head of the sub-group of the Economic and Social Group of the Provincial Defense Council, 156,648 have already been sold to the organizations and more than 30,000 to the population, although they are still being produced.

For his part, Alberto Rodriguez, director of the Company of Several Productions in the territory, said that in the preparation of this article are involved workers in the workshops in several municipalities, as well as the so-called Ateliers.

He also added that health gowns, boots and caps were made for health workers in the northern municipality of Yaguajay, and there is collaboration with the neighbouring province of Cienfuegos in delivering nasobucos to that sector.

According to what happened here, members of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution -the largest mass organization in the country- and of the Federation of Cuban Women participate in this laudable activity.

More than 600 women members of the Federation sewed and delivered, free of charge, some 11,000 masks to medical and social institutions, homes for the elderly and for children without family protection, and to the community to combat the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which caused Covid-19.