Cuba’s President Calls to Boost Electricity Production

HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez called to enhance the use of all ways to produce electricity and using international experience in this regard, local media reported.

Diaz-Canel considered at a meeting on the production of electricity on the island, that there are conditions to make a qualitative leap this year in generation, the national television reported.

In a meeting also attended by Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, the Cuban President stated this would be possible because of the existence of more thermal blocks in better conditions and capacity.

Both rulers knew that electricity production in 2019 in Cuba, by different ways, was more than 20 thousand gigawatt hours, higher than the previous year, although plans were not achieved.