Cuban Embassy in Washington suspends face-to-face consular services

WASHINGTON, USA. – The Cuban Embassy in the United States will suspend all face-to-face consular services at the Consular Office in Washington starting this Tuesday, due to the National Emergency Statement, issued on March 13 by the White House Government.

Cubaminrex website reported that the consular headquarters will continue to offer the formalities in a non-in-person manner, through postal mail, or the agencies with which the Consulate has an established contract. Those who need to communicate can do so through email: consul5@usadc.embacuba.cu

This measure will remain in force until further notice and in the presence of Covid-19 in the United States, the Cuban community residing in that country is reiterated to comply with health instructions.

More than 4,000 cases of this disease have been detected in the USA, with about 70 deaths reported, and so far President Donald Trump does not consider a national quarantine.