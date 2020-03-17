All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»Cuban Embassy in Washington Suspends Face-to-Face Consular Services

Cuban Embassy in Washington Suspends Face-to-Face Consular Services

0
By on News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Cuban Embassy in Washington suspends face-to-face consular services

If a Cuban needs emergency consular assistance, he or she can do it through email. Photo/Taken from ACN.

WASHINGTON, USA. – The Cuban Embassy in the United States will suspend all face-to-face consular services at the Consular Office in Washington starting this Tuesday, due to the National Emergency Statement, issued on March 13 by the White House Government.

Cubaminrex website reported that the consular headquarters will continue to offer the formalities in a non-in-person manner, through postal mail, or the agencies with which the Consulate has an established contract. Those who need to communicate can do so through email: consul5@usadc.embacuba.cu

This measure will remain in force until further notice and in the presence of Covid-19 in the United States, the Cuban community residing in that country is reiterated to comply with health instructions.

More than 4,000 cases of this disease have been detected in the USA, with about 70 deaths reported, and so far President Donald Trump does not consider a national quarantine.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.