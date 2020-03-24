Cuba reports first case recovered from Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba.- At the close of Monday, March 23, eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, for a total of 48 in the island.

A Cuban citizen, 57, resident of Plaza de la Revolucion municipality in Havana. She arrived in the country on March 15 from Spain. She began on that day with symptoms and on March 18 was admitted to Dr. Luis Diaz Soto Naval Hospital as a suspected case. She remains with satisfactory evolution so far.

A 42-year-old Cuban citizen resident of Pinar del Rio municipality. He arrived in the country on March 11 from Montevideo, Uruguay. On March 16 he began with symptoms and four days later was admitted to Leon Cuervo Rubio Hospital as a suspected case. He remains with satisfactory evolution so far.

A Cuban citizen, 60, resident of Cotorro municipality, Havana province. She arrived in the country on March 15 from Asturias, Spain. On March 17 began with symptoms and on March 19 was admitted to Dr. Luis Diaz Soto Naval Hospital as a suspected case. She remains with satisfactory evolution so far.

A Russian citizen, 60, resident of Playa municipality, Havana province. She arrived in the country on March 15 from the Dominican Republic. She started with symptoms on March 18 and the next day was admitted to IPK as a suspicious case. She remains with satisfactory evolution so far.

A 36-year-old Cuban citizen with residence in the United States. He resides in Palma Soriano municipality, Santiago de Cuba province. He arrived in the country on March 21 from the United States. He began with symptoms on Match 15 and on March 22 was admitted to Villa Colibri as a suspicious case. He remains with satisfactory evolution so far.

A Cuban citizen, 42, resident of Ciego de Avila municipality. She arrived in the country on March 15 from Louisiana, United States. She began with symptoms on the 17th and on the 19th was admitted to the Nguyen Van Troy isolation center as a suspected case. She remains with satisfactory evolution so far.

A 49-year-old Cuban citizen with a history of Arterial Hypertension. Resident of Taguasco municipality, Sancti Spíritus province. He arrived in the country on March 17 from the Dominican Republic. He started with symptoms on the 17th and on the 21st was admitted to Rehabilitation Hospital as a suspected case. He remains with satisfactory evolution so far.

A 49-year-old Cuban citizen with a history of Arterial Hypertension and Diabetes Mellitus. He resides in Placetas municipality, Villa Clara province. He arrived in the country on March 20 from the United States. He began with symptoms on the 21st and on the 22th was admitted to Manuel Piti Fajardo Hospital as a suspected case. He remains with satisfactory evolution so far.

Yesterday, the 25-year-old patient resident of Santa Clara, Villa Clara province, husband of the Bolivian citizen, was given the medical discharge from IPK. He continues with home treatment for 14 days, under a daily medical supervision.

Of the 48 patients diagnosed with the disease, 45 are still hospitalized, two of them remain critical condition and one in severe condition. A medical team of Intensive Therapy specialists and the Expert Group of the Ministry of Public Health maintain ongoing care and follow-up to these patients. The rest of the patients have a stable clinical evolution.

In Cuba, until March 23, there are admitted a thousand 229 patients for clinical-epidemiological surveillance, in the isolation and care centers created for this purpose; of them 174 foreigners and one thousand 55 Cubans. Another 33,132 people are monitored from Primary Health Care at home.

Globally, 338,307 cases have been confirmed, with 14,602 dead in 164 countries and a 4.32% of lethality. The World Health Organization reports 102 countries with transmission. In the area of the Americas, 33 countries and 11 overseas territories are affected. 41,879 cases and 554 deaths have been confirmed.