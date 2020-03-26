Cuba highlights its stance against Covid-19

HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuba’s position for peace, solidarity, health and life was highlighted today byForeign Minister Bruno Rodriguez

On Twitter, the Chancellor emphasized that the island is proud of the health professionals who within its borders and in different corners of the world, join the fight against Covid-19; in addition, they symbol the humanist and solidarity vocation of the Cuban Revolution.

Eugenio Martinez, Latin America’s director of the Cuban Chancellery, said that in less than two weeks, the Caribbean nation has sent 11 medical brigades to fight the epidemic caused by SARS-CoV-2.

The official emphasized that Venezuela, Nicaragua, Suriname, Italy, Granada, Jamaica, Belize, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and Saint Lucia, are the countries that received Cuban medical cooperation.